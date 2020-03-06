EssilorLuxottica eyes higher profits in 2020 despite coronavirus

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica on Friday said it was targeting an increase in sales and profits this year after it posted higher fourth-quarter results on the back of a strong demand in Europe, Asia and North America.

The company, formed in 2018 from the merger of French lens maker Essilor and Italian eyewear group Luxottica, said it expected the coronavirus outbreak to fade in the next few months.

EssilorLuxottica said its current expectation was for revenue growth to be below the annual trend in the first half of the year, followed by a recovery in the second half. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont ; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)