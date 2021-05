May 6 (Reuters) - Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica’s first-quarter sales continued on the path to recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by a strong rebound in China and the United States.

Sales in the first quarter jumped 14.3% at constant currencies from a year earlier to 4.06 billion euros ($4.9 billion). ($1 = 0.8331 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)