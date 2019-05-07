Eyewear company EssilorLuxottica maintains outlook as Q1 sales jump

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - EssilorLuxottica said on Tuesday it has kept its full-year outlook unchanged after posting upbeat first-quarter sales, although some concerns remain among investors over the future of governance at the world’s largest eyewear maker.

Sales at EssilorLuxottica, formed last year after the merger of French lenses specialist Essilor and Italian spectacles maker Luxottica, rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier to 4.2 billion euros ($4.71 billion).

EssilorLuxottica confirmed its financial objectives for 2019, including targets of sales growth between 3.5 percent and 5 percent, and for higher operating profit.