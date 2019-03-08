Eyewear company EssilorLuxottica pledges to deliver on synergies

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - World-leading eyewear group EssilorLuxottica on Friday pledged to deliver on synergies and forecast stronger revenues this year after posting a higher-than-expected 2018 net profit.

The company, formed by France’s Essilor and Italy’s Luxottica, was reporting results for the first time as a combined entity since the announcement of a 46 billion euros ($51.6 billion) merger two years ago aimed at creating a new world leader in eyewear.

EssilorLuxottica predicted sales growth of 3.5-5 percent this year at constant exchange rates, and confirmed it was planning synergies of up to 600 million euros within five years.

Revenues were up 3.2 percent last year at 16.16 billion euros at constant exchange rates while net profit came in at 1.9 billion euros, down 1.7 percent on what the company said was an “adjusted basis.”

Analysts were on average expecting a net profit figure of 1.6 billion according to Refinitiv data.