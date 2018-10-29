FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
October 29, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Consumer tissue group Essity Q3 core profit falls more than expected

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity posted on Monday a bigger slide than expected in third-quarter core profit as accelerating pulp and energy costs outweighed higher selling prices and cost savings.

Operating profit before amortisation and one-off items at the Swedish group, which was spun off from forestry firm SCA in 2017, shrank 12 percent from a year ago to 3.02 billion crowns ($330.7 million).

Analysts’ mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a 3 percent drop.

Essity had warned in July that raw material costs would be up significantly, and in September launched a new group-wide cost cutting programme. ($1 = 9.1316 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.