CORRECTED-Hygiene products group Essity's H1 core profit grows 7%

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday a 7% year-on-year increase in adjusted profit for the first half of 2019, helped by strong emerging market sales growth and cost savings.

Operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability was 6.92 billion crowns ($739.6 million).

Higher raw material and energy costs had a 2.1 percentage point negative impact on the adjusted EBITA margin which narrowed to 11.0% from 11.2%.

“Our raw material and energy costs were higher during the (second) quarter, although the market prices for such items as pulp are demonstrating a declining trend, albeit from a high level,” the group said in a statement.