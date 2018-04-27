FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Essity Q1 core profit just lags expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity posted on Friday a smaller rise than expected in first-quarter core profit as higher pulp costs weighed but emerging market growth, price increases, savings and a recent acquisition helped.

Operating profit before amortisation and one-off items at Essity, which was spun off from Swedish SCA in 2017, grew 7 percent from a year ago to 3.12 billion crowns ($360 million). Analysts’ mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a 9 percent increase to 3.18 billion.

Higher raw material costs had a negative impact of 755 million crowns. Price increases partly offset the higher costs.

$1 = 8.6613 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

