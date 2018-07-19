Essity Q2 core profit slides as higher pulp prices weigh

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday a slightly bigger slide than expected in second-quarter core profit and announced further price hikes on consumer tissue to better compensate for higher pulp costs.

Operating profit before amortisation and one-off items at Essity, which was spun off from forestry firm SCA in 2017, shrank 3 percent from a year ago to 3.35 billion crowns ($378 million). Analysts’ mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a 1.5 percent drop.

Higher raw material prices had a negative impact of 1.14 billion crowns. Price increases partly offset the higher costs.