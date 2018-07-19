FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2018 / 5:30 AM / in 3 hours

Essity Q2 core profit slides as higher pulp prices weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday a slightly bigger slide than expected in second-quarter core profit and announced further price hikes on consumer tissue to better compensate for higher pulp costs.

Operating profit before amortisation and one-off items at Essity, which was spun off from forestry firm SCA in 2017, shrank 3 percent from a year ago to 3.35 billion crowns ($378 million). Analysts’ mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a 1.5 percent drop.

Higher raw material prices had a negative impact of 1.14 billion crowns. Price increases partly offset the higher costs.

$1 = 8.8591 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.