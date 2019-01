STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity reported quarterly core earnings above market forecasts on Thursday as higher selling prices, sales volumes and costs savings gave it a bigger than expected boost.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation at the Swedish group, fell to 3.45 billion Swedish crowns from 3.62 billion in the year-earlier quarter, but topped the 3.07 billion analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Esha Vaish)