Hygiene products group Essity Q4 core profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity posted on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in fourth-quarter core profit despite higher pulp costs, helped by emerging market growth and recently acquired medical equipment firm BSN Medical.

Operating profit before amortisation and one-off items at Essity, which was spun off from SCA in 2017, grew 13 percent from a year ago to 3.62 billion crowns ($458 million). Analysts’ mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a 9 percent increase.

The Swedish group proposed a 2017 dividend of 5.75 crowns per share, roughly matching expectations.