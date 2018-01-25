FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Healthcare
January 25, 2018 / 11:21 AM / in 3 hours

Hygiene products group Essity Q4 core profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity posted on Thursday a bigger rise than expected in fourth-quarter core profit despite higher pulp costs, helped by emerging market growth and recently acquired medical equipment firm BSN Medical.

Operating profit before amortisation and one-off items at Essity, which was spun off from SCA in 2017, grew 13 percent from a year ago to 3.62 billion crowns ($458 million). Analysts’ mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a 9 percent increase.

The Swedish group proposed a 2017 dividend of 5.75 crowns per share, roughly matching expectations.

$1 = 7.9024 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.