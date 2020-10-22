Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Hygiene products group Essity reports flat Q3 core profit amid drop in sales

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday third-quarter core earnings that were roughly unchanged as cost cuts compensated for a decline in demand from businesses amid the pandemic.

Operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability shrank 1% from a year earlier to 4.12 billion crowns ($470.9 million) on a 12% sales drop. ($1 = 8.7484 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

