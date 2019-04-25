Hygiene products group Essity's Q1 core profit just beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday a slightly bigger increase than expected in first-quarter core profit helped by higher volumes, cost savings and price increases in all divisions.

Operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability at the Swedish group was 3.19 billion crowns ($338 million) compared with 3.12 billion a year earlier and a 3.15 billion mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 9.4288 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)