UPDATE 1-Hygiene group Essity's Q3 sales fall sharply, profits stay flat

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity reported on Thursday third-quarter core earnings that were roughly unchanged as cost cuts helped compensate for a steep drop in demand from businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability shrank 1% from a year earlier to 4.12 billion crowns ($470.9 million), helped by cost cuts and lower raw material and energy costs, as all divisions saw sales shrink.

Net sales declined 12%, with sales to businesses down 27%.

Essity said it would invest 2.6 billion crowns in a new digital platform. Of this amount, 1.4 billion in costs will be charged in 2020-2024, while 1.2 billion will comprise capital expenditures, it said.

“A positive sales and earnings impact is expected gradually from 2022. In the short term, costs are expected to be offset by savings in other areas,” it said.

Essity said it was raising its target for adjusted return on capital employed to above 17% by 2025 after the previous target of above 15% had been achieved during the past 12 months. ($1 = 8.7484 Swedish crowns)