UPDATE 1-Hygiene products group Essity warns price cuts will hit Q1 after Q4 profit jumps

* Market pulp prices coming down from high levels

* Essity has been raising product prices, restructuring

* Shares up 42% over past 12 months

* Warns that Q1 will be hit by product price cuts

* Raises dividend by 9% (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity posted a 37% jump in core fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by easing pulp costs, but flagged it had had to agree to some price cuts on tissue that will affect the first quarter.

Operating profit before amortisation and items affecting comparability rose to 4.74 billion crowns ($498 million), roughly matching analysts’ average expectation in a Refinitiv poll.

The world’s biggest maker of hygiene products for businesses under the Tork brand, said easing energy costs, savings, higher sales volumes and price hikes also helped boost profit.

Essity, which also includes TENA incontinence products among its brands, however said the recent declines in pulp prices had resulted in price pressure in the market for consumer tissue.

“In the Consumer Tissue business area, we have finalised some negotiations and agreed on price decreases in Europe. The agreed price decreases are on average low single-digits and will have an impact in the first quarter of 2020,” it said.

After its 2017 listing, tough markets and a sharp rise in pulp prices put pressure on Essity, which is also global no.2 in consumer tissue such as toilet paper and handkerchiefs.

But pulp prices are now easing and Essity’s shares have climbed 41% over in the past 12 months on the back of cost cutting, price hikes to customers and hopes it would start benefiting from the drop in pulp prices.

Last week, shares in the rival to Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark hit record high after its Chinese holding Vinda issued a robust earnings forecast pointing to the easing raw material prices.

Essity proposed a 9% increase in the annual dividend to 6.25 crowns per share. ($1 = 9.5139 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)