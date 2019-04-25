UPDATE 1-Sweden's Essity Q1 profit beats estimates on price hikes, strong sales

* Q1 adj. EBITA 3.19 bln SEK vs consensus 3.15 bln SEK

* Price hikes across divisions to pass on high pulp costs

* Organic sales +4 pct (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity on Thursday reported slightly better-than-expected growth in its first-quarter core profit, helped by higher volumes, cost-saving schemes and price hikes in all divisions.

A sharp rise in input costs for raw materials such as pulp had put pressure on Essity, which is the world’s biggest maker of incontinence and professional tissue products with its TENA and Tork brands.

The rival to Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark posted an operating profit before amortisation and items, affecting comparability, of 3.19 billion crowns ($338 mln) against 3.12 billion crowns a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a profit of 3.15 billion crowns.

The company reported sales growth of 9 percent to 30.7 billion crowns, just above expectations, boosted by organic growth of 4 percent.

Essity, the world’s second-largest supplier of consumer tissue such as Edet toilet paper and Vinda handkerchiefs, said an ongoing cost-savings programme across the group was proceeding according to plan.

The company had earlier flagged that it expected to increase prices further this year, with the biggest impact in its consumer tissue unit and European markets.

Earlier this week, P&G posted a higher quarterly profit than expected but weaker margins, sending shares down. Kimberly-Clark saw shares rise on higher-than-expected profit.

[$1 = 9.4288 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)