UPDATE 1-Sweden's Essity returns to like-for-like sales growth in Q3

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity posted on Thursday a slightly bigger than expected rise in quarterly core profit and said comparable sales returned to growth helped by emerging market demand.

* Q3 operating profit before amortisation and one-off items grew 10 pct pro forma from a year ago to 3.43 bln SEK ($418.3 mln) vs a Reuters poll forecast of 3.34 bln

* Excluding currency effects and German medical technology firm BSN Medical, which Essity bought in April, core profit however fell 1 pct amid lower prices and much higher pulp costs

* Chief Executive Magnus Groth had warned in July that raw material costs would be significantly higher in Q3 and that it would be difficult to mitigate that.

* Essity’s products range from incontinence, feminine care and baby diapers to napkins and toilet paper in around 150 markets. The group is market leader in incontinence products with the brand TENA, and in professional hygiene with Tork

* Q3 organic growth was 1.8 pct vs its target of above 3 pct annually. In H1, organic growth was 0.4 percent, with a 0.1 pct decline in Q2

* Organic sales in emerging markets grew 6.8 pct. In mature markets they shrank 0.8 pct

* Essity said price pressure and its ongoing push to exit underperforming markets and contracts with bad profitability had a negative effect on organic sales

* Essity has the bulk of business in Europe though it is looking to grow faster in emerging markets. Rivals include Procter & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark

* The earnings report is Essity’s second as a stand-alone company following the split of Swedish SCA in June into Essity and the forest and forest products company SCA

* Essity shares closed at 225.20 SEK on Wednesday, down 9 pct from the opening price in its bourse debut ($1 = 8.2003 Swedish crowns)