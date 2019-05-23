CORRECTED-Essity sees annual global hygiene and health market growth around 3% through 2023

(Corrects instrument code in 1st para)

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish consumer products group Essity said on Wednesday it expected the global hygiene and health market to grow by around 3% annually during the 2018–2023 period.

In a statement ahead of a capital markets day in Stockholm on Wednesday, the group said its strategy and financial targets remained unchanged.

Essity targets organic sales growth above 3% and adjusted return on capital employed of above 15 percent. In 2018, the outcome was 2.6% and 12.0%, respectively.