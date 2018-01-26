Essure clinical trials in Missouri not grounds for jurisdiction there - judge

A federal judge in Missouri on Wednesday tossed claims by 92 of the 95 plaintiffs in an Essure product liability case against Bayer Corp and its subsidiaries, rejecting an attempt by out-of-state plaintiffs to distinguish their case from Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court, a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision that tightened the rules on jurisdiction.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr in St. Louis agreed with New Jersey-based Bayer Corp that the out-of-state plaintiffs’ claims did not arise from any action in Missouri, even though the state was one of eight that hosted pre-market clinical trials and, according to the claims, was “ground zero” for its national marketing campaign.

