SAO PAULO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian education group Estacio Partipacões named Eduardo Parente, a former executive at mining company Vale, as its new CEO, a securities filing published on Monday night showed.

Parente replaces Pedro Thompson, who has led Estacio since 2016. Estácio is Brazil’s second largest education company after Kroton and operates several universities throughout the country. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by Jason Neely)