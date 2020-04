SAO PAULO, April 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian parking lot operator Allpark Empreendimentos on Thursday filed for registration of an initial public offering, according to a securities filing, the first company in the country to unveil plans for a share offering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Estapar, as the company is known, set its price range at between 10.50 reais and 13 reais per share, it said in the document. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)