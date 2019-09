The Estee Lauder Companies Inc on Wednesday announced its appointment of former longtime Thomson Reuters Corp top lawyer Deirdre Stanley as general counsel.

Stanley will start as executive vice president and GC on Oct. 28, according to a statement from the New York-based cosmetics company, and will report to executive chairman William Lauder and president and chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lyQoAK