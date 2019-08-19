Company News
August 19, 2019 / 10:57 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Estée Lauder quarterly sales beat estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Estée Lauder Cos Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter sales on Monday, helped by strong demand for skincare brands such as La Mer and strength in its Asia-Pacific business.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $157 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $186 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 9% to $3.59 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

