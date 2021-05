May 3 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc missed analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales on Monday, hurt by sluggish demand for the cosmetics maker’s premium makeup products as people continued working from home.

Net sales rose to $3.86 billion from $3.35 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected sales of $3.94 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)