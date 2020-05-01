Company News
May 1, 2020 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Estee Lauder sales fall 11% as virus outbreak hits retail stores

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - M.A.C owner Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 10.7% drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, hit by the closure of stores and salons in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estee Lauder posted a loss of $6 million or 2 cents per share in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $555 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.35 billion from $3.74 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

