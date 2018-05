May 2 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc’s quarterly profit rose about 25 percent, as it sold more skin care and make-up items.

Estee, the maker of MAC make-up and Clinique skin care products, said on Wednesday net earnings rose to $372 million or 99 cents per share in the third quarter ended March 31, from $298 million or 80 cents per share a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.37 billion from $2.86 billion.