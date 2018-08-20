Estee Lauder's quarterly sales top estimates

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc topped quarterly sales estimates on Monday as more shoppers bought its makeup and skincare products like Estee Lauder, Clinique and La Mer.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $186 million or 49 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $229 million or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

The New York city-based company’s net sales rose 13.8 percent to $3.3 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Soundarya J and Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)