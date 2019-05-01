UPDATE 1-Estee Lauder raises full-year forecasts, results beats estimates

(Adding details on Asia-Pacific performance, profit forecast raise and CEO comment)

May 1 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc beat Wall Street expectations for both profit and revenue in the third quarter on Wednesday and raised full-year forecasts, boosted by strong performance in its Asia-Pacific region and luxury skincare.

Sales in Asia grew 25 percent to $966 million in the quarter as the Jo Malone fragrance maker generated double-digit net sales growth in every major product category and channel.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.55 per share, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.30, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Shares in the company rose nearly 5 percent in early trading.

“We had anticipated a gradual moderation of growth in China and travel retail starting in the quarter, which didn’t happen and that contributed to our overachievement,” Chief Executive Fabrizio Freda said.

The company now expects 2019 net sales to increase between 7 percent and 8 percent, up from previous guidance of 5 percent and 6 percent.

Excluding restructuring and other charges, the company expects earnings per share for the full year in the range of $5.15 to $5.19, compared with prior expectations of $4.92 to $5.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $555 million, or $1.51 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $372 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 11 percent to $3.74 billion, breezing past the average analyst estimate of $3.57 billion. (Reporting by Soundarya J and Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)