February 2, 2018 / 12:17 PM / in 5 hours

UPDATE 1-Estee Lauder ups 2018 adj. profit view as millennial brands shine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on forecast, share movement)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Friday on strong demand for Too Faced and Becca products and customizable gifts, and the company raised its 2018 full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast.

However, net income fell to $123 million, or 33 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $428 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

The company incurred a one-time tax charge of $394 million following the recently passed U.S. tax bill.

The cosmetics maker raised its 2018 full-year adjusted profit forecast to $4.27-$4.32 per share, thanks to its robust retail travel segment, which includes sales in duty-free stores and tourist department stores like Harrods, House of Fraser and Le Bon Marche.

It had earlier expected adjusted profit of $4.04-$4.12 per share.

Revenue was boosted by the acquisition of Too Faced and Becca Cosmetics, which added about 2 percentage points to sales growth.

Excluding certain items, the company earned $1.52 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 16.7 percent to $3.74 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $3.68 billion.

Shares of the New York City-based company rose 1.1 percent to $136 before the bell on Friday.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
