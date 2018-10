Oct 10 (Reuters) - Aircraft component supplier TransDigm Group Inc said on Wednesday that it agreed to buy smaller rival Esterline Technologies Corp in a $4 billion deal, including debt.

The $122.50-per-share cash offer represents a 62.4 percent premium to Esterline’s close on July 19, when reports of Esterline exploring a potential sale emerged. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)