UPDATE 1-Estonia to issue 10-year bond to raise at least 1 bln euros

TALLINN, May 26 (Reuters) - Estonia said on Tuesday it plans to issue its first benchmark bond in 18 years, seeking to raise at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) with a 10-year note to help cover a budget deficit caused by the new coronavirus.

Citibank, Societe Generale and Nordea will manage the issuance, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Government debt in the small euro zone country totalled 7.4% of GDP at the end of 2019.

“Had it not been for the emergency caused by the coronavirus, the Estonian state would not have issued the bond even now,” Finance Minister Martin Helme said in a statement.

“In order for the state to have enough money to cover its expenses, we have to take on additional debt obligations in the current difficult economic situation,” he added.

Estonia expects GDP to fall by as much as 8% this year, and the ministry said it plans to launch 1-2 additional benchmark bonds in 2020-2021 to finance the deficit.

By end-March, the nominal state budget deficit had increased to 438 million euros or 1.7% of GDP, and it is set to reach 10.1% by the end of 2020.