REFILE-Estonia's central bank shortlists governor candidates

(Corrects dateline)

TALLINN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Estonia’s central bank said on Tuesday its supervisory board had shortlisted three candidates for the post of central bank governor.

Current governor Ardo Hansson’s non-renewable seven-year term expires on June 6.

The central bank said in a statement the candidates were Robert Kitt, head of Swedish bank Swedbank’s Estonian branch, the central bank’s Vice President Madis Muller and Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary General Marten Ross.

Central bank governors in euro zone countries also sit on the rate-setting Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

Hansson, known as a hawk on the ECB council, has been mentioned in media reports as a potential candidate for a seat on the ECB’s six-person executive board.

Three ECB board seats will fall vacant this year - those of ECB President Mario Draghi, chief economist Peter Praet and head of market operations Benoit Coeure. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki, additional reporting by Balazs Koranyi, writing by Anna Ringstrom Editing by Gareth Jones)