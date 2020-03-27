UPDATE 1-Estonia to borrow 750 million euros from Nordic Investment Bank

(Adds background, statement from Norwegian finance ministry)

By Tarmo Virki

TALLINN, March 27 (Reuters) - Estonia said on Friday it has agreed to take a 15-year loan of 750 million euros from Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) to help finance its battle against the coronavirus.

“We are actively building a sufficient financial buffer for Estonia,” Finance Minister Martin Helme said in a statement. He added that the country had issued short-term bonds worth 200 million euros on Monday.

NIB is jointly owned by the countries of the Nordic and Baltic regions. It has two goals: to finance projects that improve productivity and protect the environment in member countries; and to assist members in times of economic crises.

The Nordic and Baltic governments have now asked NIB to increase lending to the “maximum level” to businesses in the region affected by the crisis, according to a statement by the Norwegian foreign ministry.

“The Bank should support member states’ businesses to the widest extent possible to overcome the crisis,” the statement read.

NIB’s normal annual turnover is 3-4 billion euros. (Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Editing by Alex Richardson and Andrew Heavens)