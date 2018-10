COPENHAGEN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Banks doing business in Estonia handled about 900 billion euros ($1.04 trillion) in non-resident, cross-border transactions between 2008 and 2015, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday based on figures from the country’s central bank.

Estonia has been at the centre of a major money laundering scandal involving Denmark’s Danske Bank and non-resident accounts. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Toby Chopra)