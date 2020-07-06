Estonia rolls back curb on seasonal workers

TALLINN, July 6 (Reuters) - The Estonian government has decided to reverse an earlier decision to block seasonal workers from outside the European Union from working in the country, the prime minister on Monday.

The opposition lawmakers had called for a special session of parliament later on Monday, seeking to solve the labour problem as farmers warned strawberries and other crops were rotting in the fields without seasonal workers from abroad.

The right-wing populist EKRE, a member of ruling coalition, has been strongly campaigning against using migrant workers, who come mostly from Ukraine, saying local unemployed people should be given the jobs.

The government decision means seasonal workers will be allowed in Estonia for up to 6 months in a year until April 2022. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Niklas Pollard)