UK's esure CEO steps down, finance chief at helm in interim

Jan 19 (Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc said on Friday Stuart Vann, its chief executive since 2012, would step down immediately by mutual consent and its finance head Darren Ogden would take over as interim CEO.

The insurer, which was founded by in 2000 by its Chairman Sir Peter Wood, also said Wood would take a more active role in the business as the company searches for a new CEO.

“As esure continues to evolve its long-term strategy the board and Stuart have agreed that this will be best achieved through new leadership with significant expertise and experience in a broad spectrum of customer facing businesses, in an increasingly digital and data driven world,” esure said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)