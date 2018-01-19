UPDATE 1-UK's esure CEO steps down, finance chief at helm in interim

(Adds comment from CEO, background)

Jan 19 (Reuters) - British insurer esure Group Plc said on Friday Stuart Vann, its chief executive since 2012, would step down immediately by mutual consent and its finance head Darren Ogden would take over as interim CEO.

The insurer, which was founded by in 2000 by its Chairman Sir Peter Wood, also said Wood would take a more active role in the business as the company searches for a new CEO.

“As esure continues to evolve its long-term strategy the board and Stuart have agreed that this will be best achieved through new leadership with significant expertise and experience in a broad spectrum of customer facing businesses, in an increasingly digital and data driven world,” esure said.

Since Vann took over as CEO, esure has grown to have 2.4 million in-force policies and more than 800 million pounds ($1.11 billion) in gross written premiums.

Wood’s increased involvement in the business comes after reports last September that the founder was looking for a buyer for his 30.7 percent stake, although a deal did not materialise.

“After 17 years at esure I feel now is the right moment to move on,” Vann said.

Under Vann, esure listed its price comparison website, Gocompare.com, on the London Stock Exchange, to create a stand-alone digital technology business.

Esure, which provides insurance to drivers and home owners across the UK, also reported a 25 percent rise in gross written premiums to 820 million pounds for 2017, with pretax profit between 30 to 35 percent higher than the 72.7 million pounds it reported in 2016. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)