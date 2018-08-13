FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's esure in talks with Bain Capital for possible 1.17 bln stg offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - British insurer esure Group said on Monday it had received an unsolicited proposal from Bain Capital Private Equity, and was in the advanced talks for a possible offer of 1.17 billion pounds ($1.49 billion) for the company.

Bain Capital had submitted a proposal to buy esure at 280 pence per share in cash, a 37 percent premium to the insurer’s share close at 204 pence on Friday.

esure’s shares jumped 11 percent to 228.2 pence at 1005 GMT.

$1 = 0.7844 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans

