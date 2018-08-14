FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bain Capital offers to take UK insurer esure private in $1.55 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 - UK insurer esure Group Plc has agreed to be bought out by Bain Capital Private Equity at a 1.21 billion pound ($1.55 billion) valuation, the company said on Tuesday.

Bain Capital offered 280 pence per share offer and the company said its independent directors consider the offer fair and reasonable.

The company also reported a 20 percent drop in fist-half pre-tax profit, hurt by claims related to a spell of extreme winter weather in the country earlier this year. ($1 = 0.7830 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

