Pacific Ethanol plans to idle western section of Nebraska plant -sources

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Pacific Ethanol plans to idle the western portion of its ethanol plant in Aurora, Nebraska, over the next two weeks amid historically weak margins that have forced the industry to throttle back production, according to three sources familiar with the plant’s operations.

The 110 million gallon a year western section could remain shut until the summer, the sources said. The company has shut the smaller eastern section of the plant and laid off more than two dozen workers. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw and Michael Hirtzer; editing by Grant McCool)