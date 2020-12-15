Brazil does not see U.S. retaliation after end of tariff-free ethanol quota

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brazil’s sugar and ethanol lobby group Unica said on Tuesday it does not expect the United States to retaliate after the Brazilian government did not renew a tariff-free ethanol import quota that was almost entirely used by U.S. producers.

The tariff-free ethanol import quota, for 187.5 million litters of ethanol, expired on Monday. A Brazilian government source said last week that talks between the two countries for the renewal of the quota, in a deal that could include sugar, did not progress.

“The Brazilian government renewed the quota last time in the hope of a deal that could include sugar, which didn’t happen, so that is the end of it,” said Unica’s president Evandro Gussi.

Asked during an online news conference if he feared Washington would retaliate by limiting U.S. imports of Brazilian sugar, Gussi said he sees no reason for that.

Brazil has a share of a reduced-tariff quota to export sugar to the United States. That share was increased recently to 310,000 tonnes while the countries were holding talks for a trade deal for the sector.

Without the ethanol quota, any U.S. export of the fuel to Brazil would pay a tariff of 20%.

There were no comments yet from both governments regarding the issue.

“Everything I hear is very negative, but I haven’t heard it from the horse’s mouth, yet,” U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa said on Tuesday, about whether a deal with Brazil would be announced.

Grassley added that before the week is over, he thinks there will be more certainty over whether the deal would be extended.

The U.S. ethanol industry consumes more than 30% of the corn produced in the country. In Brazil, ethanol production is mostly made from sugar cane by the same companies that make sugar.