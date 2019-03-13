Regulatory News - Americas
March 13, 2019

Trump says U.S. to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8s and MAX 9s

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States was going to order the grounding of all Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people.

“We are going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 MAX 8 and the 737 MAX 9 and planes associated with that line,” Trump told reporters at the White House. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

