ADDIS ABABA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will start energy production at the Grand Renaissance dam in December 2020, the water and energy minister said on Thursday.

“750 megawatts is the planned initial production with two turbines,” Seleshi Bekele told parliament. He said the government expects the dam to be fully operational by the end of 2022. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Alexandra Zavis)