SEATTLE, March 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, facing the biggest crisis of his tenure, said on Monday that the company understands that “lives depend on the work we do.”

Muilenburg also said a software upgrade for its 737 MAX aircraft the planemaker started in the wake of the Lion Air deadly plane crash was coming “soon.” (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)