Boeing says investigating exchange of document involving a former employee

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Sunday it understands the concern caused by the release of an instant message involving a former Boeing employee and is investigating the circumstances of exchanges of the document given to the government investigators.

“We understand entirely the scrutiny this matter is receiving, and are committed to working with investigative authorities and the U.S. Congress as they continue their bharinvestigations,” the company said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Friday that Boeing turned over instant messages from November 2016 between two employees that suggest the airplane maker may have misled the Federal Aviation Administration about a key safety system on the grounded 737 MAX.