CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt has barred the passage, takeoff and landing of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the civil aviation authority’s decision was precautionary. No time-frame was given for how long the jets would be barred.

No Egyptian airlines, including flagship carrier EgyptAir, have Boeing 737 MAX jets in their fleets, the statement said.