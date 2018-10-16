FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ethiopian Airlines to resume flights to Mogadishu next month

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines will start flying to the Somali capital Mogadishu on Nov. 2 for the first time in four decades, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported on Tuesday.

“Our flights will quickly grow to multiple daily flights given the huge volume of traffic between the two sisterly countries and the significant traffic between Somalia and the rest of the world,” the airline’s CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, was quoted as saying by Fana. (Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

