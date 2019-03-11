Chinese airlines ordered to temporarily halt using Boeing 737 Max airplanes - Caijing

SHANGHAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines will suspend the use of Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the orders of the country’s industry regulator, Chinese media outlet Caijing reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The suspension comes after eight Chinese passengers were among 157 people killed on a commercial flight to Nairobi on Sunday.

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment. The Civil Aviation Administration of China could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Richard Pullin)