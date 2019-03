LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson is the insurance broker for Ethiopian Airlines and Chubb is the lead underwriter, a Willis Towers Watson spokeswoman said on Monday.

An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.

Chubb did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussain, Editing by Lawrence White)