Trump spoke to Boeing CEO after tweets about airplane safety -source

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to Boeing Co’s chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said, after Trump posted comments on Twitter questioning whether airplanes have become too complex to fly safely.

Additional details were not immediately available. U.S. Senators Mitt Romney and Elizabeth Warren called on the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily ground Boeing’s 737 MAX 8, days after the crash of a 737 MAX 8 in Ethiopia killed everyone on board. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)