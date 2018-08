ADDIS ABABA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines’ net profit in the 2017/18 financial year rose to $233 million from $229 million the previous year, the state owned carrier’s chief executive said on Friday.

Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam told a news conference in Addis Ababa that the airline’s operating revenue rose by 43 percent to $3.7 billion in the 2017/18 financial year. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Adrian Croft)